(Washington D.C.) -- The St. Louis Cardinals never led in the National League Championship Series and lost a 7-4 decision to the Washington Nationals on Tuesday to finish the four-game sweep.
The Nationals scored all seven runs in the first inning, chasing Dakota Hudson, who got just one out and allowed four runs on five hits.
Patrick Corbin became the first pitcher in postseason history to record 12 strikeouts in five innings and picked up the win. Tanner Rainey, Sean Doolittle and Daniel Hudson finished the game for the Nets, which became the first team since the 1966 Baltimore Orioles to never trail in a four-game postseason sweep.
Yadier Molina hit a home run, Jose Martinez drove in two runs and Kolten Wong added two hits for St. Louis on the night.
OTHER MLB POSTSEASON SCORES
ALCS: Houston 4 NY Yankees 1 (Houston leads series 2-1)