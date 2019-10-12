(St. Louis) -- The St. Louis offense continued to sputter in a 3-1 loss to Washington on Saturday in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series.
Max Scherzer allowed just one hit in seven shutout innings and struck out 11 Cardinals in the win. Michael A. Taylor homered in the third, and Adam Eaton had a two-run double in the eighth.
St. Louis finally scored a run off the Washington pitching staff in the eighth on an RBI pinch-hit by Jose Martinez, but the 2-3-4 hitters - Kolten Wong, Paul Goldschmidt and Marcell Ozuna - went quietly in the ninth.
Adam Wainwright struck out 11 and allowed three runs on seven hits in 7 1/3 innings.