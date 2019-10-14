(Washington D.C.) -- The Washington Nationals smashed the St. Louis Cardinals 8-1 in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series and are a game away from the World Series.
Howie Kendrick hit three doubles, drove in three runs and scored twice for the Nationals while Ryan Zimmerman drove in a pair of runs and Victor Robles homered in the blowout.
Stephen Strasburg struck out 12 in seven shutout innings, scattering seven hits before Fernando Rodney and Tanner Rainey struck out two each in relief.
Jack Flaherty struggled mightily, allowing four runs on five hits in four innings while striking out six. Marcell Ozuna, Jose Martinez and Paul DeJong had two hits apiece for St. Louis.
Game 4 is slated to begin at 7:05 PM CT on Tuesday evening.