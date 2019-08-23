(KMAland) -- The Cardinals got a big night from Marcell Ozuna in a win, and the Royals offense continued to struggle in a loss on Friday in MLB action.
Kansas City Royals (45-84): The Royals continued their offensive struggles in a 4-1 loss to Cleveland on Friday. Jakob Junis (8-12) allowed four runs on six hits while striking out four in just four innings to take the loss. Kyle Zimmer and Josh Staumont followed with two scoreless innings each in relief. Whit Merrifield and Alex Gordon had a pair of two-hit games, and Hunter Dozier drove in the lone run on his eighth triple of the season.
St. Louis Cardinals (68-58): Marcell Ozuna homered, doubled and drove in three runs to lead St. Louis in an 8-3 win over Colorado. Paul Goldschmidt and Tommy Edman added two hits each, and Jack Flaherty (8-6) struck out nine in six shutout innings to get the win.
OTHER MLB SCORES
Washington 9 Chicago Cubs 3
Pittsburgh 3 Cincinnati 2
Tampa Bay 7 Baltimore 1
Atlanta 2 NY Mets 1 -- 14 inn
Miami 19 Philadelphia 11
Houston 5 LA Angels 3
Milwaukee 6 Arizona 1
Chicago White Sox 8 Texas 3
Detroit 9 Minnesota 5
Boston San Diego
NY Yankees LA Dodgers
Toronto Seattle