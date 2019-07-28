(KMAland) -- The Royals avoided a sweep while the Cardinals lost their series with the Astros on Sunday in MLB action.
Kansas City Royals (40-67): The Royals scored a 9-6 win over the Indians to avoid a sweep on Sunday. Jorge Soler homered among two hits, and Ryan O’Hearn and Nicky Lopez each drove in two runs to lead the offense. Danny Duffy (5-5) went six innings, struck out five and allowed five runs on seven hits. Ian Kennedy worked a clean ninth for his 20th save.
St. Louis Cardinals (56-49): Houston put up three runs in the fifth and stormed to a 6-2 win over St. Louis on Sunday. Dexter Fowler homered for the 12th time this season, and Tommy Edman added two hits for the Cardinals. Dakota Hudson (10-5) gave up five runs in four innings to take the loss.
OTHER MLB SCORES
Philadelphia 9 Atlanta 4
Tampa Bay 10 Toronto 9
NY Mets 8 Pittsburgh 7
Miami 5 Arizona 1
Cincinnati 3 Colorado 2
Washington 11 LA Dodgers 4
Chicago Cubs 11 Milwaukee 4
Minnesota 11 Chicago White Sox 1
LA Angels 5 Baltimore 4
Oakland 6 Texas 5
San Francisco 7 San Diego 6
Seattle 3 Detroit 2 — 10 inn
NY Yankees Boston