(KMAland) -- The Royals were blasted by the Orioles, and the Cardinals were rained out in MLB action on Friday.
Kansas City Royals (47-89): Jorge Soler tied a Royals franchise-record with his 38th home run, but that was about the only highlight for Kansas City in a 14-2 loss to Baltimore. Soler had two of the six hits for the Royals while Eric Skoglund (0-1) gave up six runs on nine hits in four innings to take the loss.
St. Louis Cardinals (73-59): The Cardinals and Reds were rained out on Friday and will play a doubleheader on Sunday.
OTHER MLB SCORES
Chicago Cubs 7 Milwaukee 1
Washington 7 Miami 6
Oakland 8 NY Yankees 2
NY Mets 11 Philadelphia 5
Houston 7 Toronto 4
Tampa Bay 4 Cleveland 0
Minnesota 13 Detroit 5
Atlanta 10 Chicago White Sox 7
Texas 6 Seattle 3
Pittsburgh 9 Colorado 4
Arizona 5 LA Dodgers 4
San Francisco 8 San Diego 3
Boston LA Angels