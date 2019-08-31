MLB Logo

(KMAland) -- The Royals were blasted by the Orioles, and the Cardinals were rained out in MLB action on Friday. 

Kansas City Royals (47-89): Jorge Soler tied a Royals franchise-record with his 38th home run, but that was about the only highlight for Kansas City in a 14-2 loss to Baltimore. Soler had two of the six hits for the Royals while Eric Skoglund (0-1) gave up six runs on nine hits in four innings to take the loss.

St. Louis Cardinals (73-59): The Cardinals and Reds were rained out on Friday and will play a doubleheader on Sunday.

OTHER MLB SCORES 

Chicago Cubs 7 Milwaukee 1

Washington 7 Miami 6

Oakland 8 NY Yankees 2

NY Mets 11 Philadelphia 5

Houston 7 Toronto 4

Tampa Bay 4 Cleveland 0

Minnesota 13 Detroit 5

Atlanta 10 Chicago White Sox 7

Texas 6 Seattle 3

Pittsburgh 9 Colorado 4

Arizona 5 LA Dodgers 4

San Francisco 8 San Diego 3

