(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals combined to score 21 runs in a pair of wins on Sunday in MLB action.
Kansas City Royals (43-76): Hunter Dozier and Jorge Soler combined for six hits, two homers, seven RBI and five runs scored, and Kansas City beat Detroit 10-2 on Sunday. Whit Merrifield led off the game with a home run, drove in three and scored twice, and Soler hit his 34th and 35th home runs. Dozier added his 21st and 22nd bombs of the year. Jakob Junis (8-10) went six innings, struck out six and gave up two runs on six hits in the win.
St. Louis Cardinals (61-55): Lane Adams hit a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning, and St. Louis beat Pittsburgh 11-9 on Sunday. Paul Goldschmidt homered among four hits and drove in three, and Tommy Edman added three hits and two runs scored. Andrew Miller gave up a run in the ninth, but he picked up his fourth save.
OTHER MLB SCORES
Baltimore 8 Houston 7
NY Yankees 1 Toronto 0
Washington 7 NY Mets 4
Atlanta 5 Miami 4
Chicago Cubs 6 Cincinnati 3
Oakland 2 Chicago White Sox 0
Texas 1 Milwaukee 0
Cleveland 7 Minnesota 3 — 10 inn
Colorado 8 San Diego 3
LA Dodgers 9 Arizona 3
Tampa Bay 1 Seattle 0
San Francisco Philadephia