(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals were both afternoon winners on Thursday in MLB action.
Kansas City Royals (55-92): Jorge Soler hit his 44th home run, Hunter Dozier blasted a three-run shot and Kansas City beat the White Sox 6-3 on Thursday. Jorge Lopez (4-7) worked 5 1/3 innings, struck out two and allowed just two runs on eight scattered hits. The bullpen followed with 3 2/3 scoreless, including Ian Kennedy’s 29th save.
St. Louis Cardinals (82-64): St. Louis pounded out 11 hits in a 10-3 win over Colorado on Thursday. Dexter Fowler, Marcell Ozuna, Rangel Ravelo, Kolten Wong and Harrison Bader all hit home runs for the Cardinals in the win. Miles Mikolas (9-13) gave up three runs on five hits in five innings to get the win.
OTHER MLB SCORES
NY Mets 11 Arizona 1
NY Yankees 10 Detroit 4 (Game 1)
Milwaukee 3 Miami 2
Chicago Cubs 4 San Diego 1
Pittsburgh 4 San Francisco 2
NY Yankees 6 Detroit 4 (Game 2)
Boston Toronto
Atlanta Philadelphia
LA Dodgers Baltimore
Washington Minnesota
Tampa Bay Texas
Oakland Houston
Cincinnati Seattle