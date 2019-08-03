(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals were both losers on Saturday evening in MLB action.
Kansas City Royals (40-72): Nelson Cruz hit three of Minnesota’s five home runs in an 11-3 win over the Royals on Saturday. Danny Duffy (5-6) struggled through 4 2/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs on eight hits. Jorge Soler hit his 29th home run of the season among two hits, and Meibrys Viloria drove in a pair of runs for Kansas City.
St. Louis Cardinals (58-51): Oakland hopped all over Dakota Hudson (10-6), scoring four runs in the first two innings on their way to an 8-3 win over St. Louis on Saturday. Lane Thomas hit a pinch-hit home run, and Paul DeJong added two hits and an RBI to lead the Cardinals offense.
OTHER MLB SCORES
NY Yankees 9 Boston 2 (Game 1)
Chicago Cubs 4 Milwaukee 1
Tampa Bay 8 Miami 6
Philadelphia 3 Chicago White Sox 2
NY Mets 7 Pittsburgh 5
Baltimore 6 Toronto 4
NY Yankees 6 Boston 4 (Game 2)
Cleveland 7 LA Angels 2
Houston 9 Seattle 0
Atlanta 5 Cincinnati 4 — 10 inn
Texas 5 Detroit 4 — 10 inn
Arizona 18 Washington 7
San Francisco 6 Colorado 5
LA Dodgers 4 San Diego 1