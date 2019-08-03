Major League Baseball

(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals were both losers on Saturday evening in MLB action.

Kansas City Royals (40-72): Nelson Cruz hit three of Minnesota’s five home runs in an 11-3 win over the Royals on Saturday. Danny Duffy (5-6) struggled through 4 2/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs on eight hits. Jorge Soler hit his 29th home run of the season among two hits, and Meibrys Viloria drove in a pair of runs for Kansas City.

St. Louis Cardinals (58-51): Oakland hopped all over Dakota Hudson (10-6), scoring four runs in the first two innings on their way to an 8-3 win over St. Louis on Saturday. Lane Thomas hit a pinch-hit home run, and Paul DeJong added two hits and an RBI to lead the Cardinals offense.

OTHER MLB SCORES 

NY Yankees 9 Boston 2 (Game 1)

Chicago Cubs 4 Milwaukee 1

Tampa Bay 8 Miami 6

Philadelphia 3 Chicago White Sox 2

NY Mets 7 Pittsburgh 5

Baltimore 6 Toronto 4

NY Yankees 6 Boston 4 (Game 2)

Cleveland 7 LA Angels 2

Houston 9 Seattle 0

Atlanta 5 Cincinnati 4 — 10 inn

Texas 5 Detroit 4 — 10 inn

Arizona 18 Washington 7

San Francisco 6 Colorado 5

LA Dodgers 4 San Diego 1

