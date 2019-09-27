(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both dropped games on Friday evening in MLB action.
St. Louis Cardinals (90-70): Tommy Edman had three hits for St. Louis, but it came in an 8-2 loss to the Cubs. Matt Carpenter had a home run among two hits while Marcell Ozuna and Yadier Molina also had two hits apiece. Dakota Hudson struck out 10 and allowed just two hits in five innings for St. Louis.
Kansas City Royals (58-102): Whit Merrifield led Kansas City with two hits and two runs scored, but that was all they would get in a 5-2 loss to Minnesota. Jorge Soler and Alex Gordon drove in one run each for KC. Eric Skoglund (0-3) was the losing pitcher, allowing six runs on nine hits in three innings.
OTHER MLB SCORES
Washington 8 Cleveland 2
Pittsburgh 6 Cincinnati 5
Philadelphia 5 Miami 4 — 15 inn
Tampa Bay 6 Toronto 2
NY Mets 4 Atlanta 2
Baltimore 4 Boston 1
NY Yankees 14 Texas 7
Colorado 11 Milwaukee 7
San Diego Arizona
Houston LA Angels
Oakland Seattle
LA Dodgers San Francisco