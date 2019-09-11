(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both lost in MLB action on Tuesday.
Kansas City Royals (53-92): The White Sox scored four times in the first on their way to a 7-3 win over Kansas City. Whit Merrifield and Alex Gordon had two hits apiece for the Royals with Gordon, Adalberto Mondesi and Ryan O’Hearn all hitting home runs. Jakob Junis (9-13) struck out seven and gave up five earned runs in five innings to take the loss.
St. Louis Cardinals (81-63): Michael Wacha (6-7) gave up two earned runs in four innings and took the loss in a 2-1 defeat to Colorado. Paul Goldschmidt accounted for the Cardinals’ only run, driving in Dexter Fowler, who had one of six St. Louis hits.
OTHER MLB SCORES
Detroit 12 NY Yankees 11
Philadelphia 6 Atlanta 5
LA Dodgers 7 Baltimore 3
Toronto 4 Boston 3
NY Mets 3 Arizona 2
Milwaukee 4 Miami 3
Minnesota 5 Washington 0
Tampa Bay 5 Texas 3 — 11 inn
Oakland 21 Houston 7
San Francisco 5 Pittsburgh 4
Cleveland 8 LA Angels 0
San Diego Chicago Cubs
Seattle 4 Cincinnati 3