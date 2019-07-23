(KMAland) -- The Cardinals and Royals both picked up one-run wins on Tuesday.
St. Louis Cardinals (53-47): St. Louis moved to 9-3 since the All-Star Break with another tight win, taking down Pittsburgh 4-3 on Tuesday. Paul Goldschmidt and Jose Martinez each hit home runs for St. Louis, and Kolten Wong went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Dakota Hudson (10-4) threw 6 1/3 innings, struck out five and allowed three runs on six hits. Andrew Miller pitched the ninth for his third save.
Kansas City Royals (38-64): The Royals scored three eight-inning runs and held off a late Braves rally in a 5-4 win in Atlanta on Tuesday. Alex Gordon and Lucas Duda each hit go-ahead home runs, and Ian Kennedy worked around major ninth-inning trouble for his 18th save. Danny Duffy struck out 11 in six innings, allowing one run on five hits, and Tim Hill (1-0) was tabbed with the win. Gordon finished with three hits, two RBI and two runs scored to lead the offense.
OTHER MLB SCORES
Washington 11 Colorado 1
Toronto 2 Cleveland 1 — 10 inn
Boston 5 Tampa Bay 4
Philadelphia Detroit
NY Mets 5 San Diego 2
Cincinnati Milwaukee
Miami 5 Chicago White Sox 1
Houston Oakland
Minnesota NY Yankees
Baltimore Arizona
Chicago Cubs San Francisco
LA Angels LA Dodgers
Texas Seattle