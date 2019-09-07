MLB Logo

(KMAland) -- Kansas City and St. Louis both won Saturday in Major League Baseball action.

Kansas City (53-90): Jorge Soler blasted his 41st home run of the season and the Royals scored six runs in the seventh to win 7-2 over Miami Saturday. Danny Duffy allowed one earned run over six innings of work.  He struck out five.  Ryan McBroom drove in three runs for the Royals.

St. Louis (79-62): Adam Wainwright only allowed one run in seven innings of work, scattering six hits with three strikeouts, as the Cardinals beat the Pirates 10-1.  Marcell Ozuna hit his 26th homer of the season and drove in three runs.  Paul DeJong and Harrison Bader each drove in two in the win.

MLB SCOREBOARD

Kansas City 7 Miami 2

St. Louis 10 Pittsburgh 1 

New York Yankees 5 Boston 1

Arizona 2 Cincinnati 0

Tampa Bay 5 Toronto 3

Texas 9 Baltimore 4

Houston 2 Seattle 1

Philadelphia 5 New York Mets 0

Minnesota 5 Cleveland 3

Los Angeles Angels Chicago White Sox

Chicago Cubs Milwaukee

Washington Atlanta

Colorado San Diego

Detroit Oakland

San Francisco Los Angeles Dodgers