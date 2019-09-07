(KMAland) -- Kansas City and St. Louis both won Saturday in Major League Baseball action.
Kansas City (53-90): Jorge Soler blasted his 41st home run of the season and the Royals scored six runs in the seventh to win 7-2 over Miami Saturday. Danny Duffy allowed one earned run over six innings of work. He struck out five. Ryan McBroom drove in three runs for the Royals.
St. Louis (79-62): Adam Wainwright only allowed one run in seven innings of work, scattering six hits with three strikeouts, as the Cardinals beat the Pirates 10-1. Marcell Ozuna hit his 26th homer of the season and drove in three runs. Paul DeJong and Harrison Bader each drove in two in the win.
MLB SCOREBOARD
Kansas City 7 Miami 2
St. Louis 10 Pittsburgh 1
New York Yankees 5 Boston 1
Arizona 2 Cincinnati 0
Tampa Bay 5 Toronto 3
Texas 9 Baltimore 4
Houston 2 Seattle 1
Philadelphia 5 New York Mets 0
Minnesota 5 Cleveland 3
Los Angeles Angels Chicago White Sox
Chicago Cubs Milwaukee
Washington Atlanta
Colorado San Diego
Detroit Oakland
San Francisco Los Angeles Dodgers