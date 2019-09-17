(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both won series openers on Monday in MLB action.
Kansas City Royals (56-95): Brett Phillips hit a game-tying home run and Adalberto Mondesi smashed a go-ahead double - both in the ninth inning - to send Kansas City over Oakland 6-5. Jorge Soler added his 45th home run among two hits while Mondesi had three hits and two RBI. Whit Merrifield also had two hits, and Alex Gordon drove in a pair. Kevin McCarthy (4-2) threw an inning of scoreless relief to get the win, and Ian Kennedy struck out two in the ninth for his 30th save.
St. Louis Cardinals (84-66): Marcell Ozuna doubled, homered and drove in four runs in a 4-2 win for St. Louis over Washington on Monday. Tommy Edman added a pair of hits behind Dakota Hudson (16-7), who allowed two earned runs on five hits while striking out one. Carlos Martinez got the final out of the game for his 20th save.
OTHER MLB SCORES
Detroit 5 Baltimore 2
Milwaukee 5 San Diego 1
Minnesota 5 Chicago White Sox 3
Chicago Cubs 8 Cincinnati 2
Colorado 9 NY Mets 4
Arizona 7 Miami 5