(KMAland) -- The Cardinals and Royals were both winners on Wednesday evening in MLB action.
St. Louis Cardinals (54-47): St. Louis stayed hot with a 14-8 win over Pittsburgh on Wednesday. Paul DeJong led the offense with four hits, including three home runs, and five RBI while Pual Goldschmidt and Andrew Knizner also went deep. Adam Wainwright (7-7) threw five innings, struck out five and allowed four runs to get the win.
Kansas City Royals (39-64): The Royals finished a quick two-game sweep of the Braves with a 2-0 win on Wednesday. Brad Keller (7-8) struck out three and allowed just four hits in seven scoreless innings to get the win. Jake Diekmann and Ian Kennedy followed with Kennedy earning his 19th save. Cheslor Cuthbert had two hits, and Keller drove in and scored a run for the Royals.
OTHER MLB SCORES
Tampa Bay 3 Boston 2
Washington 3 Colorado 2 (Game 1)
Philadelphia 4 Detroit 0
Milwaukee 5 Cincinnati 4
Houston 4 Oakland 2
Arizona 5 Baltimore 2
Seattle 5 Texas 3
Chicago Cubs 4 San Francisco 1
Washington 2 Colorado 0 (Game 2)
Cleveland 4 Toronto 0
San Diego 7 NY Mets 2
NY Yankees 10 Minnesota 7
Miami 2 Chicago White Sox 0
LA Angels LA Dodgers