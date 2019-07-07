(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both lost late in MLB action on Sunday.
Kansas City (30-61): Washington scored three times in the eighth inning for a 5-2 win over the Royals on Sunday. Kansas City tied the game in the eighth with two runs on RBI hits by Adalberto Mondesi and Alex Gordon, but Jake Diekmann (0-6) gave up three runs on three hits and got just one out in the bottom half. Gordon and Cheslor Cuthbert had two hits each to lead the offense.
St. Louis (44-44): Jack Flaherty carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning, but Evan Longoria put a stop to it with a home run and gave his team the lead in what ended up a 1-0 win for San Francisco over St. Louis. Flaherty (4-6) finished seven innings, struck out six and gave up just two hits for the game. The Cardinals had six hits, led by two from Yairo Munoz, but they were 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.
OTHER MLB SCORES
Toronto 6 Baltimore 1
Boston 6 Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 2 NY Yankees 1
Philadephia 8 NY Mets 3
Cleveland 11 Cincinnati 1
Atlanta 4 Miami 3
Pittsburgh 6 Milwaukee 5
Houston 11 LA Angels 10 — 10 inn
Chicago White Sox 3 Chicago Cubs 1
Texas 4 Minnesota 1 — 11 inn
Arizona 5 Colorado 3
San Diego 5 LA Dodgers 3
Oakland 7 Seattle 4