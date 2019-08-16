(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals were both winners on Friday evening in MLB action.
St. Louis Cardinals (64-56): The Cardinals homered four times on their way to a 13-4 win over Cincinnati on Friday. Dexter Fowler, Paul DeJong, Paul Goldschmidt and Kolten Wong all went deep behind Adam Wainwright (9-8), who struck out six in 6 2/3 innings and allowed four runs on seven hits to get the win. Tommy Edman added three hits and scored three times, and Fowler went 3-for-6 with four RBI and two runs scored.
Kansas City Royals (44-78): Mike Montgomery (3-5) threw another solid six innings, allowing one unearned run on five hits while striking out three, to lead the Royals in a 4-1 win over the Mets. Hunter Dozier had two hits, and Brett Phillips, Bubba Starling, Meibrys Viloria and Nicky Lopez all drove in one run each to lead the offense. Ian Kennedy pitched the ninth to get his 21st save.
OTHER MLB SCORES
NY Yankees 3 Cleveland 2
Washington 2 Milwaukee 1
Pittsburgh 3 Chicago Cubs 2
Philadelphia 8 San Diego 4
Toronto 7 Seattle 3
Boston 9 Baltimore 1
Detroit 2 Tampa Bay 0
LA Dodgers 8 Atlanta 3
Minnesota 4 Texas 3
Colorado 3 Miami 0
San Francisco Arizona
Chicago White Sox LA Angels
Houston Oakland