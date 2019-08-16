Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low near 65F. ESE winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low near 65F. ESE winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.