(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both put together ninth-inning rallies to pick up road wins on Saturday in MLB action.
Kansas City Royals (57-99): The Royals scored seven runs in the ninth and the final 10 runs of the game in a 12-5 victory over Minnesota. Ryan O’Hearn hit a two-run game-tying shot, and Cheslor Cuthbert later hit a go-ahead two-run bomb. Jorge Soler and O’Hearn had three hits apiece fo teh Royals in the win.
St. Louis Cardinals (88-67): Yadier Molina and Paul DeJong hit back-to-back home runs in the ninth inning off Craig Kimbrel to lift St. Louis to a 9-8 win over the Cubs. The blasts completed a back-and-forth game that saw five lead changes. Dexter Fowler, Tommy Edman, Molina, DeJong and Matt Carpenter all had two hits for St. Louis. John Gant (11-1) got one out in the eighth to get the win, and Carlos Martinez picked up his 23rd save with two strikeouts in the ninth.
OTHER MLB SCORES
NY Yankees 7 Toronto 2
Cincinnati 3 NY Mets 2
Tampa Bay 5 Boston 4
Chicago White Sox 5 Detroit 3
Washington 10 Miami 4 — 10 inn
Seattle 7 Baltimore 6 — 13 inn
LA Angels 8 Houston 4
Philadelphia 9 Cleveland 4
Milwaukee 10 Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta 8 San Francisco 1
Arizona 4 San Diego 2
Oakland 12 Texas 3
Colorado 4 LA Dodgers 2