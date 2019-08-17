(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals managed just one run each in a pair of losses on Saturday in MLB action.
St. Louis Cardinals (64-57): Cincinnati scored a 6-1 win over St. Louis on Saturday night. The Cardinals had seven hits, but they finished just 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Yairo Munoz led the St. Louis offense with three hits, and Matt Carpenter hit his 11th home run of the season to account for the only run. Miles Mikolas (7-13) gave up five runs on seven hits in five innings.
Kansas City Royals (44-79): Jacob deGrom struck out five and allowed just three hits and a run in seven innings to help the Mets beat the Royals 4-1 on Saturday. Kansas City’s Hunter Dozier had two hits to lead the offense while Jorge Soler drove in a run in the defeat. Jakob Junis (8-11) struck out six and gave up three runs on seven hits in 6 1/3 innings to take the loss.
OTHER MLB SCORES
NY Yankees 6 Cleveland 5
Chicago Cubs 2 Pittsburgh 0
Seattle 4 Toronto 3
Oakland 8 Houston 4
Tampa Bay 1 Detroit 0 — 13 inn
Milwaukee Washington
San Diego 5 Philadelphia 3
Boston 4 Baltimore 0
Atlanta 4 LA Dodgers 3
Minnesota Texas
San Francisco Arizona
Miami Colorado
Chicago White Sox LA Angels