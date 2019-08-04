(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals were swept on Sunday in MLB action.
Kansas City Royals (40-73): The Royals managed just two hits off Devin Smeltzer, who threw six shutout innings in a 3-0 win for the Twins on Sunday. Minnesota finished the sweep even while striking out seven times in seven innings against Brad Keller (7-11), who allowed just two runs on five hits. Alex Gordon and Nicky Lopez recorded the only hits for the Royals in the loss.
St. Louis Cardinals (58-52): Oakland got five strong innings from Tanner Roark in a 4-2 win over the Cardinals on Sunday, finishing off a two-game sweep. Adam Wainwright (7-8) struck out seven and gave up three runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings. Paul DeJong hit his 19th home run of the season to lead the St. Louis offense.
OTHER MLB SCORES
Chicago White Sox 10 Philadelphia 5
Baltimore 6 Toronto 5
Cleveland 6 LA Angels 2
Tampa Bay 7 Miami 2
Cincinnati 6 Atlanta 4 — 10 inn
NY Mets 13 Pittsburgh 2
Houston 3 Seattle 1
Chicago Cubs 7 Milwaukee 2
Texas 9 Detroit 4
Colorado 6 San Francisco 2
Arizona 7 Washington 5
Boston NY Yankees