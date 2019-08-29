Major League Baseball

(KMAland) -- The Royals lost a one-run afternoon game to Oakland on Thursday in MLB action.

Kansas City Royals (47-88): Oakland held off Kansas City for a 9-8 win on Thursday afternoon. Whit Merrifield led the Royals with three hits and two runs scored while Jorge Soler blasted his 37th home run and drove in three. Cheslor Cuthbert added two RBI, and Ryan O’Hearn had two hits. Glenn Sparkman (3-10) allowed seven runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings to take the loss.

OTHER MLB SCORES 

Cleveland 2 Detroit 0

Minnesota 10 Chicago White Sox 5

Tampa Bay Houston 

Chicago Cubs NY Mets

Cincinnati Miami

Seattle Texas

Pittsburgh Colorado

LA Dodgers Arizona

San Diego San Francisco 