(KMAland) -- The Royals lost their series opener with Toronto on Monday night.
Kansas City Royals (40-68): The Kansas City Royals dropped a 7-3 decision to Toronto in their series opener on Monday. Brad Keller worked seven innings and allowed four runs on eight hits while striking out five. The Royals tied the game with a two-run sixth, but the Jays scored one in the eighth and three more in the ninth for the difference. Cheslor Cuthbert had two hits and drove in two, and Cam Gallagher added a pair of hits of his own in the loss.
OTHER MLB SCORES
Washington 6 Atlanta 3
Miami 11 Arizona 6
Cincinnati 11 Pittsburgh 6
Colorado LA Dodgers
Detroit LA Angels
San Diego Baltimore