(KMAland) -- The Royals lost in walk-off fashion on Thursday night in MLB action.
Kansas City Royals (41-74): Jordy Mercer hit a two-run walk-off home run to lead the Tigers in a 10-8 win over the Royals on Thursday. Kansas City hit four home runs on the evening, getting two from Hunter Dozier and one each from Alex Gordon and Cheslor Cuthbert. Gordon and Dozier drove in three runs apiece, and Whit Merrifield and Cuthbert added two hits each. Jorge Lopez lasted just 1 1/3 innings, allowing five runs on two hits and three walks.
OTHER MLB SCORES
NY Yankees 12 Toronto 6
Boston 3 LA Angels 0
Miami 9 Atlanta 2
Chicago Cubs 12 Cincinnati 5
Cleveland Minnesota
San Francisco Philadelphia
San Diego Colorado