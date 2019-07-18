(KMAland) -- The Royals won for the sixth time in seven games since the All-Star Break, and St. Louis took down Cincinnati on Thursday in MLB action.
Kansas City Royals (36-62): Cheslor Cuthbert homered among three hits, and Kansas City finished a four-game sweep with a 6-5 win over the White Sox on Thursday. Jorge Soler added a home run and drove in two, and Billy Hamilton added two hits and two RBI. Brad Keller (6-9) struck out seven and allowed just two earned runs in 6 1/3 innings to get the win. Ian Kennedy allowed a run in the ninth before picking up his 16th save.
St. Louis Cardinals (49-46): The Cardinals scored five runs in the sixth on their way to a 7-4 win over Cincinnati on Thursday. Paul DeJong went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI while Matt Wieters, Kolten Wong and Tyler O’Neill had two hits of their own. Dakota Hudson (9-4) went five innings and allowed three runs on six hits. Andrew Miller pitched the ninth for his second save.
OTHER MLB SCORES
Miami 4 San Diego 3
Philadelphia 7 LA Dodgers 6
Boston 5 Toronto 0
NY Yankees 6 Tampa Bay 2 (Game 1)
Cleveland 6 Detroit 3
NY Yankees Tampa Bay (Game 2)
Washington Atlanta
Oakland Minnesota
Houston LA Angels
Milwaukee Arizona
NY Mets San Francisco