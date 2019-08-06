(KMAland) -- The Cardinals were shutout and the Royals dropped a tight battle with the Red Sox on Monday.
Kansas City Royals (40-74): The Royals lost their seventh straight, falling to the Red Sox by a 7-5 final on Monday. Cheslor Cuthbert, Meibrys Viloria and Bubba Starling all hit home runs to account for Kansas City’s five runs. Whit Merrifield and Hunter Dozier also had two hits apiece. Mike Montgomery (0-3) struck out seven and allowed two earned runs on seven hits in five innings to take the loss.
St. Louis Cardinals (58-53): St. Louis had just two hits in an 8-0 loss to the Dodgers on Monday evening - their third straight defeat. Dexter Fowler and Kolten Wong had one hit each to make up the only Cardinals offense of the night. Michael Wacha lasted just 3 2/3 innings, struck out just three and allowed six earned runs on seven hits.
OTHER MLB SCORES
NY Mets 6 Miami 2 (Game 1)
Milwaukee 9 Pittsburgh 7
NY Yankees 9 Baltimore 6
Chicago White Sox 7 Detroit 4
NY Mets 5 Miami 4 (Game 2)
Texas 1 Cleveland 0
Toronto 2 Tampa Bay 0
Cincinnati 7 LA Angels 4
Chicago Cubs 6 Oakland 5
Minnesota 5 Atlanta 3
Philadelphia 7 Arizona 3
Washington 4 San Francisco 0