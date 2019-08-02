(KMAland) -- The Royals lost a wild battle in Minneapolis on Friday in MLB action.
Kansas City Royals (40-71): The Kansas City Royals lost a wild 11-9 decision to Minnesota on Friday evening. The Twins put together a five-run seventh inning to break a 6-all tie, but the Royals answered with three in the eighth for the final margin. Hunter Dozier homered twice and Cam Gallagher blasted a home run among two hits and drove in two. Jorge Soler, Cheslor Cuthbert and Whit Merrifield added three hits of their own.
OTHER MLB SCORES
Chicago Cubs 6 Milwaukee 2
NY Yankees 4 Boston 2
Pittsburgh 8 NY Mets 4
Toronto 5 Baltimore 2
Cleveland 7 LA Angels 3
Cincinnati 5 Atlanta 2
Texas 5 Detroit 4
Houston 10 Seattle 2
Colorado 5 San Francisco 4
Chicago White Sox Philadelphia
Washington Arizona
San Diego LA Dodgers