(KMAland) -- The Royals lost a wild battle in Minneapolis on Friday in MLB action.

Kansas City Royals (40-71): The Kansas City Royals lost a wild 11-9 decision to Minnesota on Friday evening. The Twins put together a five-run seventh inning to break a 6-all tie, but the Royals answered with three in the eighth for the final margin. Hunter Dozier homered twice and Cam Gallagher blasted a home run among two hits and drove in two. Jorge Soler, Cheslor Cuthbert and Whit Merrifield added three hits of their own.

OTHER MLB SCORES 

Chicago Cubs 6 Milwaukee 2

NY Yankees 4 Boston 2

Pittsburgh 8 NY Mets 4

Toronto 5 Baltimore 2

Cleveland 7 LA Angels 3

Cincinnati 5 Atlanta 2

Texas 5 Detroit 4

Houston 10 Seattle 2

Colorado 5 San Francisco 4

Chicago White Sox Philadelphia 

Washington Arizona

San Diego LA Dodgers