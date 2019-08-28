(KMAland) -- The Royals rallied to beat the A's while Milwaukee avoided a sweep with a win over St. Louis in MLB action on Wednesday.
Kansas City Royals (47-87): The Royals rallied for a 6-4 win over Oakland on Wednesday evening. Ryan O’Hearn hit a game-tying home run in the sixth, and Hunter Dozier drove in the go-ahead run as part of a two-run seventh. Dozier also had a two-run home run while Whit Merrifield and O’Hearned added two hits each. Tim Hill (2-0) threw two innings of scoreless relief to get the win, and Ian Kennedy picked up his 23rd save.
St. Louis Cardinals (73-59): Jordan Lyles struck out nine and allowed just one run in 5 1/3 innings to lead Milwaukee in a 4-1 win over St. Louis. Kolten Wong accounted for the only St. Louis run with his 10th home run of the season. Wong finished with three hits, and Yadier Molina had two base knocks. Jack Flaherty (8-7) took the loss despite allowing just two runs on five hits in six innings.
OTHER MLB SCORES
NY Yankees 7 Seattle 3
Philadelphia 12 Pittsburgh 3
Cleveland 4 Detroit 2
Cincinnati 5 Miami 0
Washington 8 Baltimore 4
Atlanta 9 Toronto 4
Chicago Cubs 10 NY Mets 7
Minnesota 8 Chicago White Sox 2
Houston 8 Tampa Bay 6
Boston Colorado
LA Dodgers San Diego
Texas LA Angels