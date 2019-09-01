(KMAland) -- The Royals won their series with Baltimore, and St. Louis won the opening game of a doubleheader with Cincinnati on Sunday in MLB action.
Kansas City Royals (49-89): Adalberto Mondesi had four hits in his return to action, and Kansas City beat Baltimore 6-4 on Sunday. Hunter Dozier added two hits and two RBI, and Meibrys Viloria chipped in a pair of hits and an RBI. Whit Merrifield blasted his 16th home run of the season in the eighth. Danny Duffy - also returning from the IL - threw 6 1/3 innings and gave up just three earned runs. Kevin McCarthy (3-2) got the win, and Ian Kennedy picked up his 25th save.
St. Louis Cardinals (76-59): St. Louis won the opening game of a doubleheader with Cincinnati, walking off with a 4-3 victory. Harrison Bader had the walk-off hit after Paul DeJong tied the game in the eighth on a sacrifice fly. Carlos Martinez (4-2) struck out the side in the ninth to get the win.
OTHER MLB SCORES
NY Yankees 5 Oakland 4
Houston 2 Toronto 0 **Justin Verlander threw third career no-hitter
Tampa Bay 8 Cleveland 2
Minnesota 8 Detroit 3
Washington 9 Miami 3
Milwaukee 4 Chicago Cubs 0
Seattle 11 Texas 3
Pittsburgh 6 Colorado 2
San Diego 8 San Francisco 4
Boston 4 LA Angels 3
LA Dodgers 4 Arizona 3 -- 11 inn
Atlanta 5 Chicago White Sox 3
Philadelphia NY Mets