(KMAland) -- The Royals won their series opener at Miami, while the Cardinals were doomed by a six-run seventh inning Friday in MLB action.
Kansas City Royals (52-90): Jorge Lopez twirled six scoreless innings and the offense produced just enough in a 3-0 win for the Royals over Miami. Whit Merrifield, Hunter Dozier and Ryan O'Hearn each had two hits in the win.
St. Louis Cardinals (79-62): The Cardinals gave up eight runs between the seventh and eighth innings in a 9-4 loss to the Pirates. Tommy Edman had two hits and drove in three runs to pace the offense. Andrew Miller was roughed up for three runs in 0.1 inning to take the loss.
OTHER MLB SCORES
Milwaukee 7 Chicago Cubs 1
Oakland 7 Detroit 3
Detroit 5 Oakland 4 (11 innings)
Texas 7 Baltimore 6
Boston 6 New York Yankees 1
New York Mets 5 Philadelphia 4
Tampa Bay 5 Toronto 0
Arizona 7 Cincinnati 5
Atlanta 4 Washington 3
Los Angeles Angels 5 Chicago White Sox 4
Houston 7 Seattle 4
Cleveland 6 Minnesota 2 (11 innings)
Colorado 3 San Diego 2
San Francisco 5 Los Angeles Dodgers 4