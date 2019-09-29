(KMAland) -- The Royals finished the Ned Yost era with a walk-off win while St. Louis finally clinched the NL Central.
Kansas City Royals (59-103): Brett Phillips hit a walk-off sacrifice fly to lift the Royals to a 5-4 win in Ned Yost’s final game as manager. Jorge Soler blasted his American League-leading 48th home run, and Humberto Arteaga and Nick Dini had two hits each, including back-to-back knocks in the ninth. Ian Kennedy (3-2) threw the ninth and struck out two to get the win.
St. Louis Cardinals (91-71): Dexter Fowler, Matt Carpenter and Paul Goldschmidt all hit home runs in a 9-0 win for St. Louis over Chicago, officially clinching the NL Central. Jack Flaherty (11-8) allowed just two hits in seven innings and struck out six to get the win.
OTHER MLB SCORES
Boston 5 Baltimore 4
Washington 8 Cleveland 2
LA Dodgers 9 San Francisco 0
Texas 6 NY Yankees 1
Cincinnati 3 Pittsburgh 1
Miami 4 Philadelphia 3
Houston 8 LA Angels 5
Toronto 8 Tampa Bay 3
NY Mets 7 Atlanta 6 — 11 inn
Chicago White Sox 5 Detroit 3
Arizona 1 San Diego 0
Colorado 4 Milwaukee 3 — 13 inn