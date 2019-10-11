(St. Louis) -- Anibal Sanchez and Sean Doolittle allowed just one hit, and Washington took a 2-0 win over St. Louis to open the National League Championship Series.
Sanchez threw 7 2/3 innings of no-hit ball before giving up a two-out hit to Jose Martinez in the eighth inning. Sean Doolittle quickly retired the final four he faced to earn the save.
Howie Kendrick and Yan Gomes had RBI hits for the Nationals offense. Miles Mikolas struck out seven and gave up just one run on seven hits in six innings to take the loss.
Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday at 3:08 PM.