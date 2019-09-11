(KMAland) -- Jorge Soler had a big night in a Royals win while the Cardinals struggled to score in a loss to the Rockies on Wednesday night in MLB action.
Kansas City Royals (54-92): Jorge Soler homered twice, doubled and drove in four runs in a four-hit night as the Royals won 8-6 over the White Sox. Adalberto Mondesi added a home run among three hits, drove in two and scored three times. Glenn Sparkman (4-11) went five innings, allowing three runs on four hits to get the win. Ian Kennedy threw the ninth for his 28th save.
St. Louis Cardinals (81-64): Ian Desmond’s go-ahead home run in the sixth inning held up for the Rockies in a 2-1 win over St. Louis. Dakota Hudson struck out seven and allowed the two runs on four hits in six innings to take the loss. For the second straight night, the Cardinals offense managed just one run on six hits. Dexter Fowler and Paul DeJong had two hits apiece.
OTHER MLB SCORES
Atlanta 3 Philadelphia 1
Baltimore 7 LA Dodgers 3
Toronto 8 Boston 0
NY Mets 9 Arizona 0
Milwaukee 7 Miami 5
Washington 6 Minnesota 2
Cleveland 4 LA Angels 3
Oakland 5 Houston 3
Tampa Bay Texas
Pittsburgh San Francisco
Chicago Cubs San Diego
Cincinnati Seattle