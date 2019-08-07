(KMAland) -- The Royals snapped their skid in Boston while St. Louis extended theirs in LA in Tuesday's MLB action.
Kansas City Royals (41-74): The Royals ended their seven-game skid with a 6-2 win over Boston on Tuesday. Jorge Soler blasted his 30th and 31st home runs of the season, and Ryan O’Hearn also went deep in the win. Whit Merrifield added two more hits for the Royals while Jakob Junis (7-10) allowed just one earned run in six innings to get the win.
St. Louis Cardinals (58-54): St. Louis dropped their fourth straight, falling 3-1 to the Dodgers on Tuesday evening. Miles Mikolas struck out seven in 6 1/3 innings and gave up just two earned runs on six hits to take the loss. Clayton Kershaw won the duel, striking out nine and allowing one run on four hits in seven innings. Dexter Fowler had two hits, and Matt Carpenter drove in a run to lead the Cardinals offense.
OTHER MLB SCORES
Chicago White Sox 5 Detroit 3 (Game 1)
Milwaukee 4 Pittsburgh 3
NY Yankees 9 Baltimore 4
Detroit 10 Chicago White Sox 6 (Game 2)
NY Mets 5 Miami 0
Tampa Bay 7 Toronto 6 — 10 inn
Cincinnati 8 LA Angels 4
Oakland 11 Chicago Cubs 4
Houston 11 Colorado 6
Atlanta 12 Minnesota 7
Arizona 8 Philadelphia 4
Washington 5 San Francisco 3
San Diego 9 Seattle 4