(KMAland) -- Jorge Soler went deep again in a Royals win, and the Cardinals lost a one-run battle with San Francisco in MLB action on Wednesday.
Kansas City Royals (51-89): Jorge Soler blasted his 40th home run, and Hunter Dozier and Alex Gordon had three hits apiece to lead Kansas City in a 5-4 win over Detroit. Jakob Junis (9-12) gave up four early runs in seven innings, and Ian Kennedy notched his 26th save. Ryan McBroom added two hits and an RBI in the win.
St. Louis Cardinals (78-61): San Francisco scored two runs in the eighth to make up the difference in a 9-8 win over the Cardinals on Wednesday. Paul Goldschmidt doubled, tripled and drove in four runs, and Paul DeJong went deep for St. Louis in the loss. Giovanny Gallegos (3-2) allowed three runs in 1 2/3 innings to take the loss.
OTHER MLB SCORES
NY Mets 8 Washington 4
NY Yankees 4 Texas 1
Cincinnati 8 Philadelphia 5
Pittsburgh 6 Miami 5
Cleveland 8 Chicago White Sox 6
Boston 6 Minnesota 2
Arizona 4 San Diego 1
Oakland 4 LA Angels 0
LA Dodgers Colorado