(KMAland) -- Glenn Sparkman tossed a gem in a Royals win while the Pirates rallied late to beat St. Louis on Tuesday in MLB action.
Kansas City Royals (34-62): Glenn Sparkman threw a complete-game five-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and just one walk as the Royals won 11-0 over the White Sox. Whit Merrifield and Hunter Dozier had three hits each and combined to drive in five runs. Merrifield doubled and had an inside-the-park home run while Dozier added a single, triple and home run of his own. Adalberto Mondesi, Alex Gordon and Cheslor Cuthbert also had two hits each.
St. Louis Cardinals (47-46): Pittsburgh scored twice in the in the ninth inning off Carlos Martinez (1-1) and won 3-1 over the Cardinals on Tuesday night. St. Louis had just five hits on the night, including two by Tyler O’Neill. Jack Flaherty, who struck out eight in seven three-hit, one-run innings, drove in the lone run of the night for the Cardinals.
OTHER MLB SCORES
NY Yankees 8 Tampa Bay 3
Philadelphia 9 LA Dodgers 8
Washington 8 Baltimore 1
Cleveland 8 Detroit 0
Toronto 10 Boston 4
Miami 12 San Diego 7
Arizona 9 Texas 2
Chicago Cubs 4 Cincinnati 3 — 10 inn
Milwaukee 13 Atlanta 1
NY Mets 3 Minnesota 2
San Francisco 8 Colorado 4 -- 10 inn
LA Angels Houston
Oakland Seattle