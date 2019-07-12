(KMAland) -- Bubba Starling debuted in a Royals win while the Cardinals lost to the Diamondbacks late in MLB action on Thursday.
St. Louis (44-45): Arizona scored three runs between the seventh and eighth innings in a 4-2 win over St. Louis. The Cardinals had just four hits, including a solo home run from Matt Wieters in the fifth inning. Paul DeJong also drove in a run for St. Louis. Daniel Ponce de Leon struck out seven in 6 2/3 innings and gave up just one run in the no decision.
Kansas City (31-61): Bubba Starling made his Major League debut, finishing with a walk and a run scored in four plate appearances during an 8-5 win for Kansas City over Detroit. Jorge Soler, Cheslor Cuthbert and Martin Maldonado all hit home runs for the Royals. The bullpen gave up just one run on three hits in seven innings after Danny Duffy left with an injury after two.
OTHER MLB SCORES
Chicago Cubs 4 Pittsburgh 3
Washington 4 Philadelphia 0
NY Yankees 4 Toronto 0
Tampa Bay 16 Baltimore 4
Boston 8 LA Dodgers 1
Minnesota 5 Cleveland 3
Miami 8 NY Mets 4
Texas 9 Houston 8
Colorado 3 Cincinnati 2
San Francisco 10 Milwaukee 7
LA Angels 13 Seattle 0
Oakland 5 Chicago White Sox 1
Atlanta 5 San Diego 3