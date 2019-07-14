(KMAland) -- The Cardinals and Royals were both winners on Saturday.
St. Louis Cardinals (45-45): Tyler O’Neill doubled, homered and drove in all four runs in a 4-2 win for St. Louis over Arizona on Saturday. Dakota Hudson (8-4) worked six innings, striking out five and allowing two runs on three hits and four walks. Carlos Martinez recorded the final four outs, including three strikeouts, to earn his fourth save.
Kansas City Royals (32-61): Bubba Starling recorded his first hit and first RBI of his career in a 4-1 win for the Royals over the Tigers on Saturday. Brad Keller (5-9) struck out seven in eight innings and allowed one run on four hits. Ian Kennedy pitched the ninth for his 13th save. Whit Merrifield added another two-hit game, and Cheslor Cuthbert drove in two.
OTHER MLB SCORES
Toronto 2 NY Yankees 1
Baltimore 2 Tampa Bay 1 (Game 1)
Chicago Cubs 10 Pittsburgh 4
Oakland 13 Chicago White Sox 2
NY Mets 4 Miami 2
Tampa Bay 12 Baltimore 4 (Game 2)
Minnesota 6 Cleveland 2
LA Dodgers 11 Boston 2
Milwaukee 5 San Francisco 4
Washington 4 Philadelphia 3
Houston 7 Texas 6 — 11 inn
Cincinnati 17 Colorado 9
Atlanta 7 San Diego 5 — 10 inn
LA Angels 9 Seattle 2