(Corning) -- The Southwest Valley boys scored an astonishing 54 points in the second half to overcome an early 12-point deficit and defeat Griswold 80-38 in Class 1A District 14 first round contest on the KMAX-Stream Monday night.
"It's good to get any win," Coach Kyle Bashor. "This one one we had to earn. Hats off to them. They came out, they had energy, they made shots."
Griswold couldn't miss from deep early, and took a 21-12 lead into the second quarter. The Tigers opened the second on a 5-2 spurt to extend their lead to 26-14 midway through the second. Southwest Valley then whittled the lead down to two at 30-28 going into halftime.
The Timberwolves scored the first 13 straight of the second half to take a 41-30 lead and outscored Griswold 33-5 in the third to take a 61-35 lead into the final frame. SW Valley allowed just three points in the fourth to secure the 80-38 victory. In total, the Timberwolves outscored Griswold 66-12 in the final two-and-a-half quarters.
"We really just came out and attacked," Bashor said. "That was my whole thing at halftime. We wanted to make it a full-court game, get scrappy. They finally did and once they got a few steals, we got off and got going."
Junior Tucker Tepoel guided Southwest Valley with a career-high 24 points.
"I was just in the right place at the right time and the boys were getting me the ball," Tepoel said.
Blaine Venteicher posted 14 points for the Timberwolves. Adam Harris scored 10. Brendan Pearson and Garrett Marn tallied eight points apiece.
Griswold was led by Brayden Stirek, who posted 10 points. Kamron Brownlee added nine points and Adam Houser scored eight. Griswold's season comes to a close at 4-18.
With the victory, Southwest Valley keeps their season alive at 6-16 and will look to pull off an upset Thursday when they face top-seeded Martensdale-St. Marys, who beat Southwest Valley 68-37 on December 13th.
"We just got to come out and play really well," Bashor said. "It's one of those games we have to shoot lights out. Having a good game isn't going to be enough."
