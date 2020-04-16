(KMAland) -- Regional schools are continuing to announce additions to many of their athletic programs with the spring signing period beginning on Wednesday. Here’s a look at some of the latest announcements:
Iowa State wrestling has announced the signing of four-time Hawaii state champion Kysen Terukina. View the complete release linked here.
Nebraska baseball announced the signing of a pair of junior college pitchers, Jake Bunz and Koty Frank. View the complete release from Nebraska athletics linked here.
Nebraska volleyball has announced the signing of Keonilei Akana. View the complete release linked here.
Iowa women’s tennis has announced the signing of Vipasha Mehra. View the complete release from Iowa athletics linked here.
The Creighton men’s tennis team has signed Orange County, California native Zack Maline. View teh complete release linked here.
Drake men’s basketball has announced the signing of Houston native Bryceson Burns. View the complete release linked here.
Missouri women’s basketball has announced the signing of Spanish point guard Mama Dembele. View the complete release linked here.
Missouri women’s golf has added Spanish Junior Champion Martina Munoz. View the complete release linked here.
Missouri wrestling has announced Howell, Michigan native Steven Kolcheff to their 2020 recruiting class. View the complete release linked here.