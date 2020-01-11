(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah boys and Denison-Schleswig girls bowling teams split a Hawkeye Ten Conference dual on Saturday.
In the boys meeting, Shenandoah bowled a 2716 to Denison-Schleswig’s 2658. The top series of the day came from Devin Morelock, who followed a 182 with a 219 for a 401. Zayne Zwickel had a 386 while Patyon Stephens had a 374, Zander Steiner a 347 and Wyatt Aufdenberg a 344.
Lucas Segebart had the top series for Denison-Schleswig and for the entire dual, finishing with a 453 behind a 200 and 253.
In the girls matchup, the Monarchs had a 2244 to Shenandoah’s 2022. Payton Mathies had a 339 to lead the way for Denison-Schleswig.
For Shenandoah, Ireland Palmer topped the Fillies with a 328 thanks to the top game of the day for her team — a 182. Bailey Maher was next with a 295 for the Fillies while Alyssa Dukes had a 276, Natalie Gilbert a 258 and Ciara Schierkolk a 231.
