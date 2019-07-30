(Sioux City) -- Morningside football is the choice to win the Great Plains Athletic Conference by the league’s coaches and media.
In the coaches’ poll, Morningside received nine of the 10 first-place votes. Northwestern is second and received the 10th vote. Dordt, Midland and Briar Cliff are the rest of the top five teams.
Morningside had 11 of 12 first-place votes by the media. Northwestern has the final vote and is also picked second. Dordt, Midland and Briar Cliff round out the top five in the media poll, as well.
View the complete release from the GPAC here.