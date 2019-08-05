(Sioux City) -- Morningside football will open the season as the No. 1 ranked team in the nation, according to the NAIA Football Coaches Preseason Top 25 Poll.
The Mustangs, which won last year’s national championship with a 15-0 record, received all 16 first-place votes.
Benedictine (Kan.), Saint Francis (Ind.), Kansas Wesleyan and Saint Xavier (Ill.) round out the top five while Concordia (Mich.), Marian (Ind.), Baker (Kan.), Dickinson State (ND) and Reinhardt (Ga.) are the remaining top 10 teams.
Northwestern and Grand View - both Iowa schools - are ranked No. 11 and 12 to open the season. Evangel (Mo.), Ottawa (Kan.) and Dordt (Iowa) are also in the top 25. View the complete release here.