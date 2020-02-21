(Red Oak) — The Logan-Magnolia girls are headed to a regional final after a 48-35 win over Mount Ayr Friday night at Red Oak High School.
The Panthers (20-3) had a big night from senior guard Kylie Morrison as she dropped 23 points in a game that was a defensive battle from start to finish. Head Coach Derek Sonderland tells KMA Sports it’s great to be back in a regional final.
“It feels pretty good,” Sonderland said. “First and foremost, I want to give Coach Thad Streit and the Mount Ayr girls a lot of credit. They are a great basketball team and the Stewart girl is phenomenal. Certainly, our kids are very happy. I think the big thing is how hard our kids prepared for this game.”
Morrison caught up with KMA Sports after the win and said the team is more than happy to be moving on in postseason play.
“It’s just an amazing feeling for the team,” she said. “We all love being here in this position, we love being here, and we all love being together. It’s just more time that we get to spend with each other, so it’s just awesome being here.”
The majority of the scoring in the game came in the second half as the teams were tied 7-7 after the first quarter and Lo-Ma held a 16-14 lead at halftime. Other leaders for the Panthers in the win were junior Emilie Thompson with 10 points and freshman Macanna Guritz added eight.
The Panthers will now face AHSTW in a Class 2A Regional Final next Wednesday night.
“AHSTW is really good,” Coach Sonderland said. “The Jones kid is back from injury and is playing extremely well. She’s the leading scorer in the conference. They have a lot of kids that they put on the floor that are great basketball players and we’re certainly going to need all the time that we can to help prep for them.”
Mount Ayr’s season ends at 19-4 overall. The Raiderettes lose two seniors from this year’s team: Sam Stewart and Jaycee Knight. Stewart led the team with nine points in the loss while Knight scored five. Other contributors for Mount Ayr included junior Channler Henle with seven points and both sophomore Maddie Stewart and junior MaKayla Jones both scored five.
Video interviews with Coach Sonderland and Morrison can be found below.