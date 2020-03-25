(KMAland) -- Platte Valley's duo of Clayton Merrigan and Chase Farnan as well as Mound City's Tony Osburn and Landon Poppa are among the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association selections.
Merrigan and Farnan paced Platte Valley to another state semifinal appearance while Osburn paced the Panthers with 25.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 3.0 assists per game en route to the KMAland Missouri Basketball Player of the Year award. Poppa was also a staple in Mound City's 23-5 team that made the state sectionals before losing to Platte Valley.
Southwest Livingston's Mack Anderson was also an all-state choice.
The complete list of selections can be found below.