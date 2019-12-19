(Mound City) -- The Mound City boys basketball team is riding the momentum from a state championship football season into a strong start to the basketball season with a 5-0 record.
While winning a state championship in football does come with its perks, there can also be some downsides as Mound City Coach Ryan Osburn discovered.
"We started in the Mound City Tournament and only had one practice because the football team won the state championship and played the weekend of Thanksgiving," Osburn tells KMA Sports. "We're still behind the eight-ball with practices,"
Fortunately, the lack of practices have not stopped Coach Osburn's team from starting the season 5-0. The Panthers' won the title at their host tournament and also hold victories over King City and Stewartsville.
Many of the key pieces from the Panthers state champion football team such as Landon Poppa, TJ Hopkins and Blake Hayes and are hungry for more success after what they achieved on the gridiron.
"They were kind of chomping at the bit to get going," Coach Osburn said.
The Panthers offense has been clicking on all cylinders, scoring 77 points per game. Coach Osburn's son: Tony---a sophomore--- leads the Mound City offense with 27 points per game.
"He spends a massive amount of time in the gym," Coach Osburn said of his son, "He doesn't waste time when he's practicing. I just think that preparation has kept him focused and he's just going to build off what he did last season as a freshman."
The Panthers reside in the 275 Conference along with defending Class 1 state champion Platte Valley, East Atchison, and Rock Port among others.
"It's going to be a battle," Osburn "Our conference is really heavy at the top. All of those teams are going to win a bunch of games and show how good the conference really is,"
The faces that make the Mound City have been accustomed to success. Two state championships in football will do that, but the Panthers' have been successful on the basketball court, too. Last year, the Panthers went 27-2, falling to eventual state champion Jefferson in a state sectional. Coach Osburn knows the pieces are there for a deep run, but he's keeping it on the down-low.
"We haven't really set a specific goal, but everybody knows that we'd like to make a deep run if we could," Osburn said, "Every day at practice, I say we have to prepare as if we're going to make it a long ways."
Mound City still has one game left to play before Christmas break: a trip to Burlington Junction to face West Nodaway. The Panthers' will resume action after the Holidays with a January 3rd battle against Osborn.
The complete interview with Coach Osburn can be heard below.