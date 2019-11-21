(Mound City) -- Mound City's road to repeating as Missouri 8-Man state champions has been long and full of bumps, but the Panthers still find themselves just two wins away from repeating.
The bumps on the road have been worth it according to Coach Taylor Standerford, whose Panthers have rallied from two regular season losses to advance to a state semifinal.
"We weren't focused, we weren't getting better each and every week. Now we've really kind of focused in,"
The improvements, according to Standerford began with a 58-50 regular season loss to East Atchison. The Panthers promptly flipped the script on the previously undefeated Wolves with a 48-26 victory in the district championship.
"It meant a lot to our guys being able to go back up there and get the win. They played a great game, they have some great athletes. Our guys just did enough to come out with a victory Friday night," Standerford said.
The Panthers victory came behind a dominant rushing attack---spearheaded by 180 yards from Dylan George and four rushing touchdowns from TJ Hopkins. The Panthers defense also did its' part, forcing prolific East Atchison quarterback Jake McEnaney to throw five interceptions, matching his total for the entire season prior to Friday night. The Panthers defense also forced 16 tackles for loss and sacked McEnaney seven times. Senior Blake Hayes led the defense with four sacks.
"We knew that was going to be one of the keys we'd have to do to win the game," Standerford said, "I feel like our guys did a great job of that and it created some unusual mistakes."
Mound City's victory ensures the Panthers' prolific senior class of one more home game when they host Drexel in a state semifinal Saturday afternoon. The Bobcats (10-2) defeated previously unbeaten Appleton City 65-6 in a district final Friday night.
"They run the ball extremely well," Standerford said, "We really got to shut down their run game. They have great team speed, so we're going to have to do a really good job of getting to the ball and tackling."
Drexel's offense is led by freshman running back Jacob Coffey, who has 1,445 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground.
"We've really got to make sure we keep him corralled." Standerford said.
Trevor Maeder will be in Mound City Saturday afternoon providing updates on Twitter @TrevMaeder96. The complete interview with Coach Standerford can be found below.