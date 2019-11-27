(Mound City) -- Defending state champion Mound City has already avenged one regular-season loss this postseason. Their revenge tour and a chance for the programs' eighth state title in school history will culminate Saturday with a rematch against Southwest Livingston.
"It's been a little bit different road than it was last year, but I think our guys have done a great job, especially as of late, of getting better," Mound City Coach Taylor Standerford told KMA Sports.
The Panthers suffered two regular-season blemishes to East Atchison and Southwest Livingston respectively. If Mound City wins, they would be the first two-loss Missouri 8-player champion since St. Joseph Christian in 2006.
How Mound City responded to their regular-season hiccups could end up being what defines their potential championship season.
"I think our guys learned a lot and we learned about who we are as a team and what we can do and how we needed to continue to get better," Standerford said.
The Panthers have continued to get better as the postseason run gets deeper. Coach Standerford's teams have outscored their postseason opponents 196-70. During their postseason run, The Panthers have defeated higher-seeded North Andrew, upset previously unbeaten East Atchison and stifled a potent Drexel offense, holding them to just six points.
The secret? Creating turnovers, which The Panthers have created 13 of in the four-game stretch, including nine in the past two games. Creating turnovers has been a point of emphasis from Coach Standerford all season and the results are beginning to show it.
"That creates extra possessions for your offense," Standerford said, "and anytime you're creating extra possessions for your offense it puts them out there on the field to score more points and you're also controlling the ball at that point."
Mound City's offense has benefitted from the extra possessions. The Panthers offense---led by the trio of Landon Poppa, Dylan George and TJ Hopkins churned for 414 total yards in their semifinal victory over Drexel.
"All three of those guys bring a little bit different aspects to the table for us," Standerford said, "Landon Poppa is a very smart runner and great once he gets out in the open field. TJ Hopkins is definitely more of our power back and Dylan is a kid that if you can get him out in space, he's tough to tackle."
The only thing standing between Mound City and another state championship is 275 Conference rival Southwest Livingston. The Wildcats defeated Mound City 58-34 on September 20th. Southwest Livingston is led by senior quarterback Mack Anderson, who is coming off a 574 total yard, 10 touchdown performance in Southwest Livingston's 74-68 semifinal victory over Pattonsburg, churned for 494 total yards and eight touchdowns in the Wildcats' regular-season victory over Mound City.
"It's going to take all eight of our guys on defense doing their jobs," Standerford said, "Our guys have done a great job the last few weeks with giving up few yards rushing, so that's one thing we're emphasizing this week. We know it's not feasible to completely stop him or eliminate him from their game plan, but we just got to keep him in check." Standeford said.
Trevor Maeder will be in Columbia Saturday morning providing updates on Twitter @TrevMaeder96. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. The complete interview with Coach Standerford can be heard below.