(Mound City) -- The Mound City girls entered the season with tons of youth and inexperience, but they've battled their way to a 5-10 record and hope to finish the regular-season strong, beginning tonight against Platte Valley on KMA-FM 99.1.
"I knew kind of going into the season that we might struggle at times," Coach Derek Petty said. "We're very, very young. We were very inexperienced starting the season and when you're starting a couple of freshman and sophomores against big caliber that we see every night in our conference and tournaments like we do, you kind of expect it to be fairly rough at the start and it was."
The Panthers' 10 losses have come to some good teams including Rock Port (twice), South Holt, King City, Osborn, Platte Valley, North Andrew, Dekalb, Mid-Buchanan and North Platte while their victories have come over Nodaway-Holt, Stewartsville, West Nodaway, Hale and King City.
While the Panthers are young and lacking experience, their gritty defense has kept them in many games. The Panthers have allowed an average of 37 points per game and have only surrendered more than 50 points once all season.
"I didn't have high expectations as I normally do with our defense because we were so young and inexperience but they've really worked hard on that end of the floor and held a lot of teams under their average." Petty said.
Freshman Elizabeth Laukemper and Sydney Meadows as well as sophomore Kendall Hux have been vital to the Panthers' successes this season.
"They're just kind of getting thrown into the mix real quick," Petty said.
However, Petty is hopeful that this year will pay dividends down the road.
"For those young kids, they're getting enough experience that hopefully with them, when they get older they can win 20+ games and give us a chance to win a district and conference championship," Petty said.
Mound City will continue their season tonight with a road contest Platte Valley, who enters the contest 16-3 and beat Mound City 40-13 on January 13th. The rest the week won't be any easier for the Panthers, who will face a 19-1 East Atchison team Friday.
"We're going to play hard no matter what the score and that's the goal this week," Petty said.
Trevor Maeder will be in Conception Junction tonight with the call of the Mound City/Platte Valley doubleheader on KMA-FM 99.1. The girls game will begin at 6 p.m. The complete interview with Coach Petty can be heard below.