(KMAland) -- State champion Mound City had nine first team All-State football choices Missouri 8-Man Coaches Association. Coach Taylor Standerford was also selected as the Coach of the Year.
Running backs TJ Hopkins and Dylan George and offensive lineman Blake Hayes made the first team offense while Hayes (DL), Hopkins (DE) and George (LB) also made first team defense along with defensive back Landon Poppa. Poppa - at punter - and George - at return specialist - were also first team special teams.
North Andrew’s Wyman Wheeler and Worth County’s Austin Welch were also chosen for the first team offense on the line.
On defense, East Atchison’s Ian Hedlun (DL), Kaylin Merriweather (LB) and Jake McEnaney (DB) were first team picks. North Andrew’s McKinley Lillard (DE), Clayton Linville (LB) and Jaden Baker (DB) also nabbed first team all-state.
Here’s a list of the area second team choices. View the full all-state picks linked here.
OFFENSE
QB: Jake McEnaney, SR, East Atchison
APB: Drew Quinlin, JR, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt
E: Ian Hedlun, JR, East Atchison
OL: Ashton Yeary, SR, East Atchison
DEFENSE
DL: Caedon Messer, JR, Mound City
DL: Carson Thomas, JR, North Andrew
DL: Austin Welch, JR, Worth County
DE: Jaxon Anderson, SR, Worth County
DL/LB: Hunter Johnson, SR, Stanberry