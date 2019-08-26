(KMAland) -- Mound City comes in at No. 1 in the first Missouri 8-Man Football Media Poll of the season.
The defending state champion Panthers received three first place votes and 64 points to earn the top spot in the rankings, which were released Monday morning. Pattonsburg is second in the rankings after they received three first place votes and 60 points. Worth County, East Atchison, and Stanberry round out the top five, respectively.
The 6-10 spots in the rankings -- in order -- are Southwest Livingston, King City, North Andrew, Rock Port, and Orrick. Only five teams appeared on all seven ballots: Mound City, Pattonsburg, Worth County, East Atchison and Stanberry.
Other schools receiving votes were South Holt/Nodaway-Holt, Bishop LeBlond, North Shelby, DeKalb and Albany.
Week 1 Media Poll pic.twitter.com/obrcavBMmJ— MO 8-Man Football (@MO8ManFootball) August 26, 2019